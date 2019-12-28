-$0.13 EPS Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Lonestar Resources US posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 227,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 696,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock remained flat at $$2.45 on Monday. 130,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,417. Lonestar Resources US has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

