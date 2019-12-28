-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million.

SANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.11% of S&W Seed worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

