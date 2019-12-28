-$0.21 EPS Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.37% and a negative net margin of 1,519.91%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 58,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.02. 223,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,129. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

