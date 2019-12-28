$0.27 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

RPT opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.