$0.27 EPS Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

RPT opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.