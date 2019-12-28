$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.58. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. CF Industries has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

