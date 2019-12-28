$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.89. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $218.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.49 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.41.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total transaction of $326,576.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total value of $226,800.00. Insiders have sold 55,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 76.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 304,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,393,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in DexCom by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 22,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.