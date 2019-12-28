$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Hospitality Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 571,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

