$1.23 EPS Expected for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $2.10. Tesla posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $10.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.06.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,996,539,000 after buying an additional 165,206 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $430.38 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $435.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.08 and its 200 day moving average is $270.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

