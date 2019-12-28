$1.42 EPS Expected for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Boston Beer posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $9.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $462.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.56.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $25,477,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $378.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.73. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $230.93 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

