1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.58 ($39.04).

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

DRI opened at €22.42 ($26.07) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 52 week high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

1&1 Drillisch Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

