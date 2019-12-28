$113.19 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will post $113.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.49 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $121.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $448.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.78 million to $457.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $460.94 million, with estimates ranging from $444.54 million to $478.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,202. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 363.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.