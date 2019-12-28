$139.20 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce $139.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.11 million. Quidel reported sales of $132.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $521.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.93 million to $523.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $551.77 million, with estimates ranging from $547.09 million to $560.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Quidel had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on QDEL. TheStreet upgraded Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,097,893.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quidel by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73. Quidel has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

