$15.35 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $15.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.56 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $13.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $61.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.82 million to $63.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.63 million, with estimates ranging from $61.81 million to $70.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 31.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 59.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. 160,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.18. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

