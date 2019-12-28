$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce $16.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the highest is $21.17 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $106.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.33 million to $144.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.02 million, with estimates ranging from $92.37 million to $190.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Beacon Securities lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $385.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

