$193.24 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce $193.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $197.20 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $136.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year sales of $702.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.61 million to $823.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $795.98 million, with estimates ranging from $752.72 million to $881.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HL. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.97. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

