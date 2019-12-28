$231.61 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $231.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $254.55 million. Exelixis posted sales of $228.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $948.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.50 million to $982.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $996.53 million, with estimates ranging from $927.55 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. 2,199,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,893. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $465,588.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $868,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,667 shares of company stock worth $2,674,118. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Exelixis by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

