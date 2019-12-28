$234.74 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report sales of $234.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.40 million to $241.16 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $167.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $713.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.43 million to $720.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $984.65 million, with estimates ranging from $837.04 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of STNG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 748,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

