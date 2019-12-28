$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $3.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,519.91% and a negative return on equity of 125.37%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,002,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,129. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

