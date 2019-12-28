$3.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Snap-on stock opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Snap-on by 64.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 249,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

