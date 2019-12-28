$3.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the lowest is $3.20. Amgen reported earnings of $3.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $15.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.54 and a 200 day moving average of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,162 shares of company stock worth $4,601,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

