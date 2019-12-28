$3.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 to $5.04. Amazon.com reported earnings of $6.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $20.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.84 to $21.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.27 to $30.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,173.82.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,496,550. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,869.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,773.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,818.65. The company has a market cap of $926.53 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,390.31 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

