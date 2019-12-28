$3.99 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post sales of $3.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $6.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $11.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $13.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.78 million, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 765,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,973. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.