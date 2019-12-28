360 Capital Group Ltd (TGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TGP stock opened at A$1.12 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.58 million and a P/E ratio of 160.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.08. 360 Capital Group has a 52 week low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a quick ratio of 248.03, a current ratio of 248.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

