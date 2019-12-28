$362.70 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $362.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.13 million. Euronav reported sales of $191.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $832.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.68 million to $837.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $989.05 million, with estimates ranging from $983.06 million to $995.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EURN. ValuEngine raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

EURN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 1,524,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Euronav has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,089,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

