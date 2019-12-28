$426.00 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $426.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.36 million to $451.63 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $173.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. 2,180,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.07. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

