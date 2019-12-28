$453.23 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will post sales of $453.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $456.58 million. Lumentum reported sales of $373.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of LITE opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $676,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,841 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $268,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,090,561. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lumentum by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

