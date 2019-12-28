$46.53 Million in Sales Expected for PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report sales of $46.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $47.06 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $49.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $169.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.07 million to $170.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $170.34 million, with estimates ranging from $167.25 million to $173.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRGX Global.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PRGX Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 51,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

