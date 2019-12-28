$6.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will report $6.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.49 billion and the highest is $6.65 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.93 billion to $25.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.32 billion to $24.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.3% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,209,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 97,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

