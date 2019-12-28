66,400 Shares in Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Bellus Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter worth about $257,000.

BLU opened at $7.32 on Friday. Bellus Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JBL Advisors assumed coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

