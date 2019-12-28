$685.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce sales of $685.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $682.80 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $683.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRC opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $82.56 and a 12-month high of $114.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

