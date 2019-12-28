$77.81 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce sales of $77.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.25 million. Ladder Capital reported sales of $64.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $292.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.30 million to $297.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.91 million, with estimates ranging from $303.99 million to $351.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,091,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. 410,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,081. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 77.18 and a current ratio of 77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

