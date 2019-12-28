$844.30 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report sales of $844.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $842.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $845.90 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $820.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.2% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,580,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,224,000 after acquiring an additional 38,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 341,201 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $74,908,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,157. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.