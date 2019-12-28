Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ACIA remained flat at $$67.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,692. Acacia Communications has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $119.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $25,187.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,709 shares of company stock valued at $240,968. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Acacia Communications in the third quarter valued at $68,967,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 32.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,097,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,932,000 after purchasing an additional 512,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 22.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 456,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 438,467 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 118.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 429,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

