AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Up 5.3%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.40, 1,158,133 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,450,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 33,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.