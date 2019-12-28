Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 975,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Leerink Swann raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.22% and a negative net margin of 1,165.39%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

