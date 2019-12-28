Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 28th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. On average, analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

