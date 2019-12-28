Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.93, 922,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 522,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

