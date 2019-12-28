Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Director Acquires $48,930.00 in Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 146,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.