adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

FRA:ADS opened at €292.50 ($340.12) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €278.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €274.77. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

