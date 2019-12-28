Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.07 ($19.85).

ADL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.55 ($16.92) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Adler Real Estate alerts:

Adler Real Estate stock opened at €13.58 ($15.79) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.85. Adler Real Estate has a twelve month low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a twelve month high of €14.26 ($16.58). The company has a market capitalization of $943.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.