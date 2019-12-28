Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 990,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 886,416 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $32.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.81 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth $119,464,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth about $79,546,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth about $79,316,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $60,737,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 22,106.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,053,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,304 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile (NYSE:ADSW)

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.