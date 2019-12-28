Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.90.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $47.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $935,038.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares in the company, valued at $41,874,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.