Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.66. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 4,878,435 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Advaxis by 143.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 71.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 3,547.9% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.