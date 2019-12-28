Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

