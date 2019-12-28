AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.8153 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.74.

Shares of DBLV traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21.

