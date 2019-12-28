AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2615 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of FWDB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $26.17. 397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

