AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:HOLD)

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2042 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.79. 635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $99.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.