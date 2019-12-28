AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 28th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroCentury from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other AeroCentury news, President Michael Gerhard Magnusson acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $43,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $52,335.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroCentury stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.66% of AeroCentury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ACY opened at $4.87 on Friday. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and leases aircraft and aircraft engines to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company provides operating and finance leasing services of mid-life regional aircraft to carriers. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which includes other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines, as well as engages in parting out aircraft.

