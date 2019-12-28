Aeternity (AE) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $39.42 million and $4.21 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Kyber Network, BigONE and Tokenomy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000581 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 341,856,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,035,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, HADAX, Bithumb, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, Binance, Tokenomy, Liqui, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Koinex, Kyber Network, Crex24, Zebpay, OKEx, IDAX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Mercatox, BigONE, FCoin, OOOBTC, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.