Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.84.

NYSE AMG opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 177,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

